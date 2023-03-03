Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce to host ‘SNL’ this weekend

The Kansas City tight end is one of only 33 athletes to ever host the live sketch comedy show. Here’s how you can watch.

NEW YORK — Just weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs emerged as Super Bowl LVII champions against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team is now taking over NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host the live sketch comedy show Saturday, March 4.

Kelce, who has been with the team since 2013, played against his own brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, during the game on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium.

Over the last 46 seasons of “Saturday Night Live,” only 32 athletes have hosted the show. Kelce will be the 33rd athlete to host and will join a list of sports stars that includes names like Lebron James, Michael Phelps, John Cena, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On Saturday’s episode of the long-running late-night comedy show, he’ll be joined by another “Kelce,” musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

This isn’t Kelce’s first venture into entertainment television. In 2016, the NFL player starred in a reality dating show on E!, called “Catching Kelce.” The “Bachelor”-style dating show featured women from all 50 states competing for his heart.

Watch Kelce host “Saturday Night Live” from New York at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on 5 On Your Side or the next day on-demand with Peacock.