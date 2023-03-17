See eagles up close at the World Bird Sanctuary Saturday

St. Louis County's World Bird Sanctuary celebrates World Eagle Day this Saturday.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — March 18th is World Eagle Day and to celebrate the World Bird Sanctuary will be hosting a day full of raptor themed events.

The World Bird Sanctuary is tucked in Lone Elk Park. It's open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but Saturday will be special.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the World Bird Sanctuary will have eagle photo opportunities, eagle themed games, eagle crafts and more. If you buy your tickets Friday, you can get into World Eagle Days for $8 per car. If you purchase them Saturday, they will be $12 per car and $20 per bus.

Naturalists will showcase the birds in shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. One of the raptors in the show is Harpy eagle, Alejandro.

"Most Harpy eagles in the United States are actually in breeding pairs at zoos so they a lot of times they are behind the scenes or in a big enclosure where you can't see them up close and personal. So we are very thankful to have an education one," Cheryl Circo with the World Bird Sanctuary told 5 On Your Side.

If you have not been to the World Bird Sanctuary recently, you will be greeted with new exhibits Saturday.

"We've actually been doing a lot of construction on our main display now," Circo explains. "So they'll get to see some bigger, new enclosures with our birds in them, as well as a new patio area where we'll have games for both adults and children."

Stringbean Coffee Company and Sprinkled by Sue will be on site Saturday selling drinks and snacks.

The World Bird Sanctuary said they would like to thank SPM Construction LLC for their sponsorship of World Eagle Day.

