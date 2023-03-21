Shaquille O'Neal's 'Big Chicken' to open at Busch Stadium

Fans can find the stand in sections 135 and 358 at Busch Stadium.

ST. LOUIS — Legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal's chicken concept will open its newest location at Busch Stadium.

Big Chicken will open at the park on Opening Day, Thursday, March 30, for fans to enjoy. The concession stand will be located in section 135, alongside the first base line, and 358, on the third base side of the terrace level.

The new location will feature a unique item tailored to St. Louis named the "314" in partnership with local doughnut shop, Vincent Van Doughnut. The sandwich will include the brand's Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken with Shaq Sauce and be served on a Cardinal Red Maple Bacon doughnut.

“We’re proud to partner with St. Louis’s iconic doughnut shop, Vincent Van Doughnut, to offer a specially crafted chicken sandwich unlike any other on our menu. Let’s go BIG, Cardinals!," CEO of Big Chicken Josh Halpern said.

Other menu items will include the M.D.E and the Uncle Jerome alongside fries and a cookie.

This is Big Chicken's second location in Missouri, the other at the Kansas City International Airport. The brand can also be found nationwide in arenas including Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and New York's UBS Arena.

Find more information about Big Chicken and its menu here.

St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day kicks off at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 against the Toronto Blues Jays. Find more information on Opening Day and Busch Stadium's concessions here.