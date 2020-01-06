Silver Dollar City to reopen in June

The amusement park will open exclusively for Season Pass Holders on June 13-14 and will open for all guests on June 15

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City has announced its timeline for reopening under new COVID-19 guidelines.

The amusement park will open exclusively for season pass holders on June 13-14 and will open for all guests on June 15. The Mystic River Falls river raft ride will open later in the summer.

To limit park capacity, reservations must be made ahead of time on the Silver Dollar City Website. Hosts and guests will go through temperature scans upon entry and all hosts and guests ages 3 and up will be required to wear a mask.

The park will also open two brand new attractions, Rivertown Smokehouse and the Cinnamon Bread Bakery.

"Creating Memories Worth Repeating is our mission. Families are facing many challenges today, and we are excited to welcome them to create new and exciting memories," said President and General Manager of Silver Dollar City Brad Thomas.

"We’ve spent months planning and preparing to open within the health and safety guidance from our industry and governmental experts. We encourage our guests to read through changes we have made as they make plans for their visit."

Two other Silver Dollar City attractions are also reopening under similar guidelines. White Water will open June 15-16 to Season Pass Holders and June 17 for all guests. Showboat Branson Belle will open June 20 with walk-up purchases allowed, although reservations are encouraged.

For more information on all operational changes, visit Silver Dollar City's website.