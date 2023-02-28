New family roller coaster opens at Six Flags this summer

The Rookie Racer will have the lowest minimum height requirement of any coaster in the park.

EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags St. Louis is opening a new family roller coaster geared toward younger thrill-seekers this summer.

The Formula 1-inspired Rookie Racer will have a minimum height requirement of 3 feet, the lowest of any coaster in the park, Six Flags said in a Friday news release announcing the coaster.

"But this is not a 'kiddie' coaster," Six Flags said. "This is a steel roller coaster with twists, turns and a horizontal loop…that the whole family can ride, enjoy and scream together on!"

Eight coaster cars carrying two passengers each will reach top speeds of 27 mph along the 843-foot track, which includes a banked drop, s-curves and a 540-degree horizontal loop.

“We are very excited to be able to provide coaster thrills to our younger guests with the addition of the new Rookie Racer,” Park President John Krajnak said in the release. “This family ride has the look and feel of a major coaster with a height requirement that will allow smaller kids to ride with their parents and older siblings to provide an adrenaline charged experience like only Six Flags can.”

The ride will be located near the entrance of the Boss roller coaster.

For more information, including a video of what the roller coaster will look like in action, go to sixflags.com.