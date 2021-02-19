Six Flags St. Louis to open for the season next month

The park is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year

EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags St. Louis has announced plans to reopen for the 2021 season.

In addition to opening on March 20, the park also is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The St. Louis location is one of 26 parks across the country that will be opening this year.

“Our guests and team members are ready for the return of fun and signature Six Flags thrills in 2021,” said Senior Vice President of Park Operations Bonnie Weber.

The park will kick off the season with a spring break event on March 20 and 21 and March 24-28. The spring break event will feature a socially distanced entertainment zone with a deejay, dancing, games and specialty foods.

The park will be open weekends only until late May when daily operation begins.

The park’s 50th anniversary celebration will begin on June 5 and will run for 50 days. The celebration will include special events, shows and historic displays.

Like last year, Six Flags officials said the park will follow the CDC and local health department guidelines as well as “extensive” health and safety standards to keep guests and employees safe.

The park also is looking to fill more than 1,500 remaining positions. Available positions include lifeguards, food, rides, park services and more. If you're interested in applying, check out the Six Flags, Six Flags website.