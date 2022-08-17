Sky Zone opening third location in Missouri

An opening date for the St. Ann location has not been announced.

ST ANN, Mo. — Another indoor trampoline park is coming to the St. Louis area.

Entrepreneurs Anthony and Noshella Thomas announced they will be opening up a new Sky Zone location in St. Ann.

"While considering our next investment, we quickly gravitated towards Sky Zone. It is a wonderful place for families to gather, and as owners, provides us with a proven path to profitability," the couple said in a press release. "From exclusive attractions to unforgettable birthday parties, we know local kids and kids-at-heart will enjoy everything Sky Zone has to offer and create life-long memories at our park."

Sky Zone, the creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park, was founded in 2004. It continues to be a leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and is expanding its footprint in the St. Louis area.

Sky Zone has over 60 attractions in its entertainment space. This includes Toddler Zone, Air Courts, Slick Slides and more. Sky Zone offers monthly memberships, birthday parties, field trips, outings and fundraising events.

"The explosive growth of active entertainment has attracted entrepreneurs looking to invest in the industry through franchising," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations. "While we continue our expansion across strategic markets within the U.S., we are thrilled to welcome Anthony and Noshella to the network as they open a new park in one of Sky Zone's original markets, St. Louis."

The St. Ann location will be the third location in Missouri to open, joining Fenton and Columbia, Missouri.

There is no set opening date for the St. Ann Sky Zone.

Keep up to date on Sky Zone news and find other locations on their website.