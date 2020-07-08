You could win a virtual hangout with Sterling K. Brown or Jon Hamm by donating to struggling theaters

Donating to the Small Professional Theatre Sustainment Fund will enter you into a drawing to win a virtual hangout with one of several St. Louis artists

ST. LOUIS — Supporting small theaters could potentially win you a virtual hangout with St. Louis celebs like Jon Hamm or Sterling K. Brown.

The St. Louis Actors' Studio announced the creation of the Small Professional Theatre Sustainment Fund to help struggling theaters in the area. Every $75 donated will enter the donor into a drawing for 50 chances to win a virtual hangout with one of several famous St. Louis artists.

The actor's studio said many local and regional struggling organizations recently learned they will not be receiving any funding in 2021, and those that do will only receive a small percent of previous amounts.

“The federal government has offered some help, but small professional theaters are not in line for major funding and the existing funding that relies on tax dollars is vanishing,” said William Roth, the actors' studio's founder and artistic director, in a news release. “We decided to take matters into our own hands with the creation of the Small Professional Theatre Sustainment Fund and enlisted the help of well-known St. Louisans with careers in the arts.”

Participating artists include:

Jon Hamm

Sterling K. Brown

Sam McMurray: Actor who has appeared in “Freaks & Geeks,” “Friends” and “Raising Arizona”

Corey Finley: John Borroughs alum, wrote play "The Feast," directed "Bad Education" for HBO

Beau Williamson: John Burroughs alum, wrote play "Farragut North," showrunner for "House of Cards," wrote screenplay for "Mary Queen of Scots"

Neil LaBute: Playwright and screenwriter, “In the Company of Men,” “Your Friends & Neighbors,” “Nurse Betty” and “The Shape of Things"

The winner will be drawn on Sep. 17, and names will be drawn until all artists are spoken for.

"During the virtual meet-up, the winner will be able to discuss anything of interest with the artist — from acting tips and insights, to fans just wanting to spend a little quality time," the St. Louis Actors' Studio said.