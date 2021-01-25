'SNL' returns for 5 new shows starting with John Krasinski on Saturday

Nathaniel Rateliff will make his debut as musical guest on Feb. 13.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will open 2021 with five new episodes beginning Saturday, Jan. 30, NBC has announced.

“A Quiet Place Part II” director John Krasinski will host for the first time on Jan. 30. Machine Gun Kelly will make his first appearance as musical guest.

Dan Levy, co-creator and co-star of “Schitt’s Creek,” will make his “SNL” hosting debut on Saturday, Feb. 6. Phoebe Bridgers, currently nominated for four Grammy Awards, will perform as musical guest for the first time.

Oscar winner Regina King, director of the new film “One Night in Miami,” will host from Studio 8H for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 13. Nathaniel Rateliff will make his debut as musical guest that night.

“SNL” will continue its run of consecutive shows on Saturday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 27 with guests to be announced, announced NBC.

Every season of “SNL” is now streaming on Peacock.

