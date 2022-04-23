Snoop Dogg coming to St. Charles this April

Tickets for the April 23 concert go on sale Friday.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Snoop Dogg and Warren G are coming to the Lou this spring.

The seven-time platinum-selling artist will perform at The Family Arena on Saturday, April 23 along with Warren G and other special guests. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be available.

Snoop Dogg's latest album, "BODR", was released on Feb. 11 through Death Row Records.

"Coming off his recent Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, the brand of Snoop Dogg is bigger than ever, and you can now see the living legend in concert with the incredible and nostalgic Warren G," stated a Tuesday press release announcing the tour date.

"When the biggest names in Hip Hop come together to put on a show, incredible memories are created that will be shared for years to come. This is a rare opportunity to purchase a ticket that you will talk about years from now saying, 'I was there when…'"

Snoop Dogg will also be offering two exclusive VIP parties both before and after the main show.

"Rather than having to travel off-site, find parking, and ultimately brave the lines of a nightclub, Snoop will bring the club and party to an exclusive, private area on the The Family Arena property," the release said.

VIP ticket packages include a private DJ Set from Snoop Dogg, seated or standing arrangements, complimentary drink tickets and food options, swag bags with Snoop Dogg and touring merch, exclusive rights to purchase meet and greets with Snoop Dogg, and more.