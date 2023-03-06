Snoop Dogg to bring 'High School Reunion Tour' to St. Louis this summer

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, March 10.

ST. LOUIS — Snoop Dogg's "High School Reunion Tour" is making a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer.

The tour will feature Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner and special guest DJ Drama.

The 33-city tour will kick off on Friday, July 7 in Vancouver, Canada. The tour will make a stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Sunday, July 16.

Presale tickets will be available for Citi card members from 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7 until Thursday, March 9. Information on the Citi Entertainment program and presale details are available here.

Fans can purchase tickets to the tour at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 10 through Ticketmaster. VIP packages will also be available to purchase including access to the VIP lounge, limited edition posters and more. Find more information about tickets and packages here.

Snoop Dogg has been an entertainment icon for nearly three decades in the music industry. He has had 14 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "Drop It Like It's Hot" and "Young, Wild & Free" (with Wiz Khalifa featuring Bruno Mars).

Wiz Khalifa is a Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated artist who debuted his first album in 2011. His songs including "Black and Yellow" and "See You Again" have seen major success on the charts and award nominations.