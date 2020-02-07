St. Charles Trolley returns Friday

It will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 20

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Trolley returns on Friday.

It will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 20.

The 30-minute loop is free and an easy alternative to driving. It has a lift to provide access for riders using wheelchairs, scooters, crutches, walkers or any other mobility aids.

No pets are allowed on the trolley, only service animals.

Here is a list of the trolley stops:

Saint Charles Convention Center

The Streets of St. Charles

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa

Country Inn & Suites Hotel

Main Street & Perry

Visitors Center

North Main Colonnade

Frenchtown – 2nd & Lawrence

Riverside Drive / FOUNDRY

Riverside Drive at Boone’s Lick Road

Mark Twain Village/Bass Pro

Click here for more information on the trolley.

On Wednesday, St. Charles County Executive Steve Elhmann said the county will not mandate face masks, but is encouraging people to wear them.

“When it comes to masks, I have faith that the citizens of St. Charles County will do the right thing without government coercion,” Ehlmann said when learning that St. Louis City and St. Louis County are mandating the use of masks. Ehlmann added, “I will continue to do everything I can to remind our citizens that, along with the freedom to decide, they have a responsibility to protect the health of others by wearing a mask.”