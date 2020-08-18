Bike ride through St. Louis offers history lesson in women's suffrage

Registered participants will use a GPS-based scavenger hunt app during the self-guided tour

ST. LOUIS — If you are a history fan and a bike rider, this event is for you.

Trailnet and the Missouri History Museum are hosting a socially-distanced community bike ride and walking tour to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women earning the right to vote.



Through September 13, participants can go on a self-guided tour to explore the history of the women's suffrage movement in St. Louis.



The 2020 Bike the Vote Community Ride focuses on the St. Louis suffragists who brought home the national issue and added some voices to the larger movement. The ride also explores how "Black Americans were stripped of those same rights for generations," a press release said.

“For this tour, I really wanted to address the many angles one can look at the history of suffrage in St. Louis," said Amanda Clark, Missouri History Museum’s community tours manager. "While the ride will visit several spots where big history was made and follow in the footsteps of those that made it, it also visits spots that connect to the realities of how race and class relate to suffrage history."

The event was supposed to be a group bike ride, but was changed to a self-guided model to allow for social distancing. Registered participants will use a GPS-based scavenger hunt app to direct them to each site, where they’ll be able to access information related to some of the most significant places related to women’s suffrage in St. Louis.

Participants can begin the tour at any of the stops and can complete the tour in any order, with suggested routes taking people on slower, low traffic streets.The app also allows participants to complete the tour at their own pace and over the course of several days.

“We’re excited to partner with Missouri History Museum to bring folks a physically active way to learn about the impact of voting rights and the significant roles played by local women activists of the past,” said Joe Windler, Trailnet’s mobility coordinator.

The cost of the tour is $10; it is free for Trailnet members. The route is about 12-14 miles. To register and for more information, click here.