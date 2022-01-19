St. Louis Symphony Orchestra postpones weekend performances

The Friday-Sunday performances of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 in Concert at Powell Hall were moved to April.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed performances this weekend of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 in Concert at Powell Hall. The concerts were scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

"The SLSO understands the disappointment and inconvenience of postponing concerts and thanks patrons for their continued understanding and support," read a release sent out Wednesday afternoon.

The three concerts postponed are now scheduled for Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. SLSO said ticketholders are encouraged to keep their tickets and they will be honored in April. See the new dates below:

Friday evening tickets are valid for Friday, April 15, 2022, 7 p.m.

Saturday evening tickets are valid for Saturday, April 16, 2022, 7 p.m.

Sunday matinee tickets are valid for Saturday, April 16, 2022, 2 p.m. (Please note day of the week change.)

Ticketholders can also request an exchange or refund by calling the box office at 314-534-1700 or tickets@slso.org. They can also donate the value of their tickets by reaching out to that same phone number or email.

"The SLSO remains committed to the health and safety of audiences, musicians, and staff," said the release.

SLSO didn't give an exact reason the concerts this weekend were postponed to later this year, but it does come during a trend of other entertainment spaces in St. Louis taking steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19 during a surge in cases in the area.