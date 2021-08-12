St. Louis named in top 20 most fun cities in America, here's where we scored high marks

ST. LOUIS — We already knew St. Louis is a pretty fun city, but now it's official. Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021's Most Fun Cities in America and it's no surprise that the Lou got some high marks.
To make the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across 65 data points. They looked at the number of festivals per capita, the average cost of going to the movies, how long breweries are open and the number of attractions in the city, just to name a few.
Apparently, St. Louis has some pretty good access to bars and restaurants. And we have good festivals and attractions. Here's where we scored on some of the key areas (1 being the most fun, 91 being average fun):
- 18th – Festivals per Capita
- 10th – Restaurants per Capita
- 66th – Playgrounds per Capita
- 8th – Bar Accessibility
- 66th – Parkland Acres per Capita
- 21st – Fitness Centers per Capita
- 31st – Dance Clubs per Capita
- 28th – Number of Attractions
- 68th – Avg. Beer Price
- 34th – Movie Cost
According to WalletHub, the average American spends over $2,900 on entertainment every year. If you're looking to save some money while still having a good time, here's what one expert told WalletHub.
"The best value proposition in most communities is our park systems, whether local, state, or national parks," said Terry L Clower, Ph.D., professor at George Mason University. "Local parks typically offer a wide variety of activities and spaces, many of which are offered either without fee or at very affordable rates. Modern park systems are designed to have facilities, activities, and programs appealing to a wide range of community members."
St. Louis is no stranger to being on the top of lists from WalletHub. This year St. Louis was named one of the best foodie cities in America and was ranked in the top five cities for people with disabilities.