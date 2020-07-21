You can spend an evening at the Saint Louis Zoo

Adults ages 21 and over can visit the zoo from 5:30-8 p.m. on several upcoming dates

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo is introducing "Night at the Zoo" events later this month.

Adults ages 21 and over can spend a limited-attendance evening at the zoo from 5-8:30 p.m. on July 30, Aug. 27 or Sept. 17.

Tickets are $30 for the public and $25 for zoo members and will be on sale soon, the zoo said. Guests receive a free animal-themed face mask, two drink tickets, special discounts at food and gift shops and food and drink specials all evening.

Most animal exhibits will have extended hours, including Penguin & Puffin Coast, Centene Grizzly Ridge, McDonnell Polar Bear Point, Red Rocks, River’s Edge, Primate House, Bird House and the Charles H. Hoessle Herpetarium.

All guests are required to wear masks or face coverings at the event.

For more information, visit the Saint Louis Zoo's website.