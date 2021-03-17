No St. Patrick's Day parade in Dogtown, organizers encourage a safe celebration

This is the second straight year the parade has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The COVID-19 pandemic means there is no St. Patrick's Day parade in St. Louis' Dogtown neighborhood this year.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade normally draws thousands of people to the neighborhood. In January, parade organizers made the call to cancel the event for a second straight year.

“We know that the thousands of people that look forward to coming to Dogtown every year to celebrate the Hibernian Parade will be disappointed," said Dennis Pogue, the current chairman of the Hibernian Parade Committee. “But we can assure them that we will be back bigger and better than ever in 2022!”

The parade committee is encouraging folks to support Dogtown businesses impacted by the canceled event.

A nonprofit called Dogtown United is selling a neighborhood guide and coupon book for $15. The discounts and coupons are good through September 2021.

Dogtown United is also encouraging people to visit decorated yards and houses in the neighborhood.