What would you like to see in a year-round ice skating rink?

The City of St. Louis is asking for the public’s input on how Steinberg Skating Rink can be used as a year-round facility

ST. LOUIS — What kinds of activities would you like to see in a year-round Steinberg Pavilion and Skating Rink facility?

They recently announced they want to transform the popular wintertime ice skating spot into a venue that can be used 12 months out of the year. They want the public’s input on what types of activities and programs would attract visitors during all four seasons.

“The Steinberg Pavilion and Rink are regional treasures,” said Lesley Hoffarth, president of Forest Park Forever. “Engaging the public at the start of the design process and throughout will help to ensure that Steinberg is a welcoming place to all people year-round.”

The Forest Park Master Plan, which was approved back in 1995, calls for Steinberg to operate as an “all-season, lighted … recreation support facility,” a press release from Forest Park Forever stated. The design project includes three major components – Steinberg Pavilion, the skating rink and the adjacent landscape.

“This new design will belong to all of us,” said Greg Hayes, director of the parks and recreation department. “As such, we want everyone to enjoy themselves in an inclusive environment when they visit Steinberg.”

5 On Your Side recently talked with the new operators of the rink about their plans to improve it, like investing in hundreds of new skates.

“Good skates are one of the foundations of having a good skating experience,” said Tom Hillgrove of Rink Management Services. “The thing we do a little different than other people is we’re maniacal about skate sharpening.”

Guests heading to the rink this winter season also will notice improvements on the ice.

“They’re definitely keeping everybody safe with the constant Zamboni keeping the ice as smooth as possible,” said guest Raymond Henderson.