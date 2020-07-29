Sterling K. Brown picks up 2 Emmy nominations

ST. LOUIS — Congratulations to St. Louis’ Sterling K. Brown!
He picked up two Emmy nominations on Tuesday.
Brown is up for lead actor in a drama series for his role in NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ and supporting actor in a comedy series for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’
Entertainment Weekly said two-time winner Brown earned his fourth consecutive nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.
