Sterling K. Brown picks up 2 Emmy nominations

Brown is up for lead actor in a drama series for his role in NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ and supporting actor in a comedy series for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

ST. LOUIS — Congratulations to St. Louis’ Sterling K. Brown!

He picked up two Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

Brown is up for lead actor in a drama series for his role in NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ and supporting actor in a comedy series for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’

Entertainment Weekly said two-time winner Brown earned his fourth consecutive nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

