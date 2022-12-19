Still time to satisfy Santa's sweet tooth with dreamy Christmas cookies from McArthur's Bakery

ST. LOUIS - McArthur’s Bakery wants to help take the stress of baking off your plate this holiday season and replace it with Santa’s favorite sweet treats.
Dana DiPiazza paid a visit to the bake shop Monday morning to bring viewers a ‘taste’ of what their Christmas feast could include this weekend.
Though this isn’t Dana’s first holiday spent with McArthur’s, it sure gets sweeter and sweeter every time.
For Easter, Dana gave the classic Easter Egg cake decorating a try. On Halloween, McArthur’s supplied a custom Alice in Wonderland cake for the Show Me St. Louis Crew. Even on Dana’s birthday, McArthur’s Bakery incorporated her favorite thing in the whole wide world on the cake, which of course is her cat, Hunny.
Now, it’s time to feed Santa as he comes down the chimney with the fanciest cookies he’s likely ever seen.
In addition to the incredible iced cookies, McArthur’s is offering their classic gingerbread houses, petite fours, ornament cakes, even Santa’s adorable face.
Luckily, there is still time to place an order online, by phone, or in store.
You can visit McArthurs.com or call 314-894-0900.
The bakery is located at 3055 Lemay Ferry Rd. in St. Louis.