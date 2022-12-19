Still time to satisfy Santa's sweet tooth with dreamy Christmas cookies from McArthur's Bakery

Dana DiPiazza paid a visit to the bake shop Monday morning to bring viewers a ‘taste’ of what their Christmas feast could include this weekend.

ST. LOUIS - McArthur’s Bakery wants to help take the stress of baking off your plate this holiday season and replace it with Santa’s favorite sweet treats.

Though this isn’t Dana’s first holiday spent with McArthur’s, it sure gets sweeter and sweeter every time.

Now, it’s time to feed Santa as he comes down the chimney with the fanciest cookies he’s likely ever seen.

Luckily, there is still time to place an order online, by phone, or in store.

You can visit McArthurs.com or call 314-894-0900.