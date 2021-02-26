Rock legends Styx, country star Dylan Scott to headline O’Fallon’s 2021 Heritage & Freedom Fest

The festival will kick off the weekend of July 2

O'FALLON, Mo. — Looks like the city of O’Fallon is ready to rock and roll and maybe even do a little country dance.

The O’Fallon City Council announced headline bands for its 2021 Heritage & Freedom Fest. This year’s starring performers are rock ‘n’ roll legends Styx and country music star Dylan Scott.

Styx was invited to perform at last year’s festival, but due to COVID-19 the band canceled its tour, ultimately canceling O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest all together.

“Both the O’Fallon City Council and I are extremely excited to announce this year’s entertainment as it again features true rock legends and an upcoming country star with multiple top-five hits,” said Mayor Bill Hennessy. “Styx and Dylan Scott were originally scheduled to perform in 2020, and it’s great to welcome these incredible musical acts to the Main Stage for our community to see and hear live at our City’s biggest party of the year, the Heritage & Freedom Fest. As always, the concerts are free, the bands are outstanding, and we’ll end each show with spectacular fireworks displays.”

O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest kicks off on Friday, July 2, featuring a carnival, a colorful midway, family-friendly sideshows and other activities from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Carnival rides, the midway, festival food and merchandise vendors will be open for business throughout the festival over all three festival dates.

On Saturday, July 3 (2-11 p.m.) and Sunday, July 4 (noon to 11 p.m.), the festival will get into full party mode with free concerts, fireworks, and free kids’ and family-friendly activities. On Independence Day at 9:30 a.m., O’Fallon’s Heritage & Freedom Fest Parade will kick off from Main and Third streets and end at T.R. Hughes Boulevard near the festival entrance.

The 2021 Heritage & Freedom Fest will be held at the Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, 900 T. R. Hughes Boulevard, O’Fallon, Missouri, 63366. Opening acts for both nights will be announced later this spring.