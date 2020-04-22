Take a virtual dive with some sharks

The St. Louis Aquarium is hosting a Facebook Live with its dive team on April 22

ST. LOUIS — Take a dive with some sharks Wednesday morning!

OK - not an actual dive, but a virtual one!

The St. Louis Aquarium is hosting a Facebook Live with its dive team.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the aquarium will keep hosting Facebook Live events.

It’s shark week at the aquarium. On Tuesday, it held a virtual breakfast with some sharks.

At 9:30 a.m. on April 22, you’ll be able to watch the care team in action as they care for the sharks. There will be up close Go Pro video on the Facebook Live.

On April 23, there will be a Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. where the Shark Biofact Cart team will show off artifacts including shark teeth and jaws.