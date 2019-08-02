ST. LOUIS — If you’re tired of planning the traditional date for your Valentine, a St. Louis haunted house has a way to scare up your night.

The Darkness is reopening for one night only to “put a little fright in your date night.”

The haunted house in Soulard is hosting a ‘My Bloody Valentine’ event on Saturday, Feb. 16 from 7-10 p.m.

RELATED: Love in the Lou | Where to celebrate Valentine’s Day

The Darkness is usually only open around the Halloween season, but the creepy monsters are opening the haunted house doors one more time for the scariest date night you’ve ever had.

Tickets include Valentine’s Day treats, photo ops with the Darkness monster, and a trip through the bloody Valentine haunted house.

Tickets start at $25. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Spooky St. Louis: Exploring the haunted history of our town