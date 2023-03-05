Tips for avoiding Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Kansas City shows

Attorney General Andrew Bailey is urging Taylor Swift fans to be wary of ticket scams ahead of the Eras Tour's arrival in Kansas City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In just a few weeks, Swifties who managed to get a hold of the highly sought-after concert tickets will flock to Kansas City to see Taylor Swift perform on her "The Eras Tour."

Back in November, tickets sold out in minutes for the pop superstar's two-night performance at Arrowhead Stadium, but some fans may still be seeking out resale tickets in the final countdown to the July 7-8 concerts.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is warning Missourians to be wary of scammers preying on innocent fans.

"With Taylor Swift and other music superstars making stops in Missouri, we want to ensure that consumers have the right tools at their disposal, which includes the Attorney General’s Office," Bailey said in a statement. "We will pursue anyone who attempts to take advantage of Missourians who have saved their hard-earned money to attend Taylor Swift’s concert.”

Bailey said Swift fans nationwide have lost thousands of dollars to ticket scammers and shared the following tips to help fans be more vigilant when buying concert tickets:

Know your vendor — Ensure you're purchasing your tickets through trustworthy sites before entering in any personal financial information.

— Ensure you're purchasing your tickets through trustworthy sites before entering in any personal financial information. Do your research — If you're unfamiliar with the vendor, look up the seller on the attorney general's or Better Business Bureau's websites.

— If you're unfamiliar with the vendor, look up the seller on the attorney general's or Better Business Bureau's websites. Pay with a credit card — Using a credit card to purchase tickets provides protections you wouldn't otherwise have when using cash, check, debit card or payment apps like Cash App or Venmo.

— Using a credit card to purchase tickets provides protections you wouldn't otherwise have when using cash, check, debit card or payment apps like Cash App or Venmo. Shop on secured sites — Double-check the website's URL before purchasing tickets online. Secure websites should display a closed lock graphic in your browser's address bar.

— Double-check the website's URL before purchasing tickets online. Secure websites should display a closed lock graphic in your browser's address bar. Inspect your tickets — Check the date, time and location listed on your tickets to ensure the information matches the event, and don't forget to check the seating assignment.

Lastly, if the tickets sound too good to be true, they probably are, Bailey said.

To report a potential ticket scam, contact the attorney general’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or visit ago.mo.gov.