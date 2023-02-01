Here's when the 3rd season of 'Ted Lasso' is premiering

The 12-episode third season will premiere on Apple TV+ Wednesday, March 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is — almost — over! "Ted Lasso" is returning with its third season Wednesday, March 15.

Apple TV+ made the announcement Tuesday morning, which will be the streaming service's first series to launch midweek.

Jason Sudeikis ("Horrible Bosses," "We're the Millers") stars as the titular character who is recruited to coach an English Premier League soccer team by a woman (Hannah Waddingham) to get revenge on her unfaithful ex-husband (Anthony Head). The only problem? Lasso was an American college football coach and has no experience coaching soccer.

A new episode will be released each Wednesday from March 15 through May 31.

In the teaser trailer, the players and staff write "believe" on pieces of paper to display in the locker room, to which Lasso responds, "well, if seeing is believing, I believe we've been seen."

NOTE: The below paragraph contains a spoiler alert from the second season finale.

In the first-look photo of the upcoming season, fans can see a standoff between Lasso, the head coach of AFC Richmond, and Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammed), the team's former equipment manager who became an assistant coach. However, in a shocking twist in the second season's finale, it is revealed Shelley has joined the coaching staff of AFC Richmond's rivals, West Ham, which is owned by Rebecca's ex-husband.

Below is Apple TV+'s official logline for the upcoming season:

The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.



"Ted Lasso" has won numerous awards for its first two seasons, including:

Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series (2021, 2022)

Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis) (2021, 2022)

Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Goldstein) (2021, 2022)

Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Waddingham) (2021)

Golden Globe for Best Actor — Television Series Musical or Comedy (Sudeikis) (2021, 2022)

Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (2022)

Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis) (2021, 2022)