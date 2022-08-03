'Days of Our Lives' to end run on NBC, move to Peacock

NBC will replace the long-running daytime drama with a new hybrid news program, "NBC News Daily."

DENVER — NBC announced Wednesday that it's moving its long-running daytime drama "Days of Our Lives" exclusively to its Peacock streaming service next month and replacing it with a new news program, "NBC News Daily."

The change will happen Sept. 12, NBC said in a news release.

In Denver, "Days of Our Lives" currently airs at 2 p.m. weekdays on KUSA.

Peacock already has a large library of "Days of Our Lives" episodes on Peacock Premium, and starting Sept. 12, new episodes will debut there daily.

In the timeslots currently occupied by "Days," NBC will show "NBC News Daily," an hourlong program on national and international news, anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

"NBC News Daily" will also stream simultaneously on Peacock and NBC News NOW.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in the release. “With a large percentage of the ‘Days of Our Lives’ audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

"Days of Our Lives" aired its 14,000th episode in 2020 and is NBCs longest-running series. The show has won 58 Emmy Awards.

Peacock is available across a variety of devices. To get the streaming service, find and download it to your device or go to PeacockTV.com and enter your email address to create a Peacock account.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS