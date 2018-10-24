FLORISSANT, Mo. — Florissant's own Kennedy Holmes did it again Tuesday night, out-singing her competition in the battle rounds to advance on The Voice.

Kennedy is just 13 — the youngest contestant this season — so while people across the country are watching her sing, she's going to school like any other kid in St. Louis.

Her favorite class is choir, and she says the lessons she learns in choir class at John Burroughs School help her on the show.

"You have to stay focused in class and pay attention because you have to move quickly at times,” she said.

Her friends are thrilled for her success.

"We got the Cardinals baseball, The Arch and now we got Kennedy Holmes,” friend Nyla Pruitt said.

But they say Kennedy is still just Kennedy, and she still encourages a love of singing in everyone around her.

"She's handling everything with such maturity sort of beyond her years,” her teacher Taylor Pietz said.

Kennedy will advance to the knockouts, which begin next week on 5 On Your Side.

