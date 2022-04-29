Get your tickets for 5 On Your Side Night with the St. Louis Cardinals

What better way to celebrate 5 On Your Side's milestone anniversary than with a collaboration with the St. Louis Cardinals?

ST. LOUIS — You’re invited to join 5 On Your Side for a very special evening at Busch Stadium on June 27.

This year, 5 On Your Side is celebrating 75 years of serving the St. Louis community. What better way to celebrate this milestone than with a collaboration with the St. Louis Cardinals?

Theme Tickets are on sale now for 5 On Your Side Night, starting at $22.90. Come watch the Cardinals play the Florida Marlins and pick up your “75 Years On Your Side” t-shirt that has the Cardinals’ “STL” logo on the front.

The t-shirt is included with the purchase of each Theme Ticket.

We hope to see you there!

5 at 75

We are continuing to remember the biggest moments in St. Louis history over the last 75 years as 5 On Your Side celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2022. Take a walk back in time with some of the biggest stories from each decade:

Be sure to learn more about our banner show at locations throughout the Bi-state.