x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KSDK 75 Years

Get your tickets for 5 On Your Side Night with the St. Louis Cardinals

What better way to celebrate 5 On Your Side's milestone anniversary than with a collaboration with the St. Louis Cardinals?
Credit: 5 On Your Side/St. Louis Cardinals
This is the 5 On Your Side 75th anniversary t-shirt that comes with each Theme Ticket purchase.

ST. LOUIS — You’re invited to join 5 On Your Side for a very special evening at Busch Stadium on June 27.

This year, 5 On Your Side is celebrating 75 years of serving the St. Louis community. What better way to celebrate this milestone than with a collaboration with the St. Louis Cardinals?

Theme Tickets are on sale now for 5 On Your Side Night, starting at $22.90. Come watch the Cardinals play the Florida Marlins and pick up your “75 Years On Your Side” t-shirt that has the Cardinals’ “STL” logo on the front. 

The t-shirt is included with the purchase of each Theme Ticket.

We hope to see you there!

5 at 75

We are continuing to remember the biggest moments in St. Louis history over the last 75 years as 5 On Your Side celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2022. Take a walk back in time with some of the biggest stories from each decade:

1940s: TV comes to St. Louis

1950s: Major moments captured on video

1960s: A decade of innovation

1970s: Fights, royalty and a big change

1980s: Lasting legacies and trailblazers

1990s: The stories that left a lasting impression

2000s: Making an impact for generations

2010s: Once-in-a-lifetime moments

Be sure to learn more about our banner show at locations throughout the Bi-state.

Find complete 5 On Your Side anniversary coverage, stories and videos at ksdk.com/75.

5 AT 75: A look at the campaign to save the 'crown jewels' of St. Louis

RELATED: This is what a snowplow looked like when St. Louis experienced record cold in 1960

More Videos

In Other News

42 years ago, an EF-3 tornado barreled through Godfrey, Illinois