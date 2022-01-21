Celebrating 75 years of St. Louis history

5 On Your Side is celebrating its anniversary in a big way with events and special coverage all year. You are invited to join us in the celebration!

ST. LOUIS — When 5 On Your Side signed on the air as KSD-TV Feb. 8, 1947, it was hard to imagine what news would look like in 2022. Back then, cameras were the size of small cars, the local broadcast only lasted 2 1/2 hours, and few St. Louisans could afford the $700 (around $8,600 today) for their own television set.

These days cameras fit in the palm of your hand, broadcasts are 24/7, and you can watch television on your computer.

Despite these changes, one thing has remained consistent: 5 On Your Side is completely dedicated to serving the St. Louis community.

To celebrate 5 On Your Side’s anniversary we’ve put together a year-long celebration. We want to take viewers on a walk through time, re-living some of the biggest moments in St. Louis history from the last 75 years.

Events include:

At least two television specials (air dates TBD)

A banner exhibit at the Missouri History Museum and libraries throughout the Metro

Stories within newscasts

Surprise video shout-outs from familiar faces

An in-person event at the Missouri History Museum in late summer 2022