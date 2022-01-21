Celebrating 75 years of St. Louis history

ST. LOUIS — When 5 On Your Side signed on the air as KSD-TV Feb. 8, 1947, it was hard to imagine what news would look like in 2022. Back then, cameras were the size of small cars, the local broadcast only lasted 2 1/2 hours, and few St. Louisans could afford the $700 (around $8,600 today) for their own television set.
These days cameras fit in the palm of your hand, broadcasts are 24/7, and you can watch television on your computer.
Despite these changes, one thing has remained consistent: 5 On Your Side is completely dedicated to serving the St. Louis community.
To celebrate 5 On Your Side’s anniversary we’ve put together a year-long celebration. We want to take viewers on a walk through time, re-living some of the biggest moments in St. Louis history from the last 75 years.
Events include:
- At least two television specials (air dates TBD)
- A banner exhibit at the Missouri History Museum and libraries throughout the Metro
- Stories within newscasts
- Surprise video shout-outs from familiar faces
- An in-person event at the Missouri History Museum in late summer 2022
We’ll update this story as dates are finalized, so be sure to check back.