x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KSDK 75 Years

Celebrating 75 years of St. Louis history

5 On Your Side is celebrating its anniversary in a big way with events and special coverage all year. You are invited to join us in the celebration!
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — When 5 On Your Side signed on the air as KSD-TV Feb. 8, 1947, it was hard to imagine what news would look like in 2022. Back then, cameras were the size of small cars, the local broadcast only lasted 2 1/2 hours, and few St. Louisans could afford the $700 (around $8,600 today) for their own television set.

These days cameras fit in the palm of your hand, broadcasts are 24/7, and you can watch television on your computer.

Despite these changes, one thing has remained consistent: 5 On Your Side is completely dedicated to serving the St. Louis community.

To celebrate 5 On Your Side’s anniversary we’ve put together a year-long celebration. We want to take viewers on a walk through time, re-living some of the biggest moments in St. Louis history from the last 75 years.

Events include:

  • At least two television specials (air dates TBD)
  • A banner exhibit at the Missouri History Museum and libraries throughout the Metro
  • Stories within newscasts
  • Surprise video shout-outs from familiar faces
  • An in-person event at the Missouri History Museum in late summer 2022

We’ll update this story as dates are finalized, so be sure to check back.

Related Articles

In Other News

Art Holliday's new endeavor at KSDK