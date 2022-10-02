How far has weather technology come since a 1959 winter tornado killed 21 people and tore the roof off The Arena?

Just months later, NASA would launch its first weather satellite.

1959 tornado : Winter tornado tears through St. Louis

The year was 1959, before the development of modern weather safety tools.

During the early morning hours of Feb. 10, a tornado equivalent to a modern-scale EF-5 touched down and tore through St. Louis.

KSDK news photographers were on the ground and in the air recording the aftermath of the rare wintertime tornado. Buildings were crumbled and part of The Arena roof was ripped off. Years later, we’ve talked with survivors.

“The weather was calm and they didn’t even have that thing predicted. They didn’t have no warnings or nothing,” said Carl Sapp.

The tornado ripped through St. Louis killing 21 people and injuring more than 300 others.

Sapp said he was only 2 years old when the historic tornado touched down. Like many people who survived that storm, they didn’t know about the destruction until the next day.

“Oh man, we were lucky that night. We slept right through it. I’m a sound sleeper, we slept right through it,” Sapp said.

When the sun came up, St. Louisans got to work. A KSDK news crew filmed people shoveling bricks and glass out of the street. Sitting right behind them and the destruction was one of our KSD-TV news vans.

It's hard to say if things would have been different for St. Louis meteorologists, but just one year later NASA would launch the first weather satellite into space and years later Cold War air raid sirens would be used to warn people of imminent tornadoes.