Join KSDK at the Missouri History Museum

ST. LOUIS — You’re invited to take a walk down memory lane as 5 On Your Side celebrates its 75th anniversary.

5 On Your Side is partnering with the Missouri History Museum for “Local News. Lasting Impact.” on Thursday, Aug. 11. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour in the museum’s Grand Hall. Drinks and barbecue from Sugarfire Smokehouse will be available for purchase.

Current and former 5 On Your Side anchors and reporters will be in attendance to mingle with guests.

At 6:30 p.m., guests will be ushered into the museum’s auditorium for a panel discussion with eight current and former 5 On Your Side anchors and reporters as they talk about the stories that left a lasting impression.

No registration is necessary to attend. This event is free and open to the public.

Anniversary celebration

We are continuing to remember the biggest moments in St. Louis history over the last 75 years as 5 On Your Side celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2022. Take a walk back in time with some of the biggest stories from each decade:

