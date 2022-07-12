x
KSDK 75 Years

Join KSDK at the Missouri History Museum

5 On Your Side is partnering with the Missouri History Museum for “Local News. Lasting Impact.” on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — You’re invited to take a walk down memory lane as 5 On Your Side celebrates its 75th anniversary.

5 On Your Side is partnering with the Missouri History Museum for “Local News. Lasting Impact.” on Thursday, Aug. 11. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour in the museum’s Grand Hall. Drinks and barbecue from Sugarfire Smokehouse will be available for purchase. 

Current and former 5 On Your Side anchors and reporters will be in attendance to mingle with guests.

At 6:30 p.m., guests will be ushered into the museum’s auditorium for a panel discussion with eight current and former 5 On Your Side anchors and reporters as they talk about the stories that left a lasting impression.

No registration is necessary to attend. This event is free and open to the public.

See more stories at ksdk.com/75.

Anniversary celebration

We are continuing to remember the biggest moments in St. Louis history over the last 75 years as 5 On Your Side celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2022. Take a walk back in time with some of the biggest stories from each decade:

1940s: TV comes to St. Louis

1950s: Major moments captured on video

1960s: A decade of innovation

1970s: Fights, royalty and a big change

1980s: Lasting legacies and trailblazers

1990s: The stories that left a lasting impression

2000s: Making an impact for generations

2010s: Once-in-a-lifetime moments

Be sure to learn more about our banner show at locations throughout the Bi-state.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

