Opening day at Busch Stadium through the years

The red jackets. The Clydesdales. The unforgettable moments. Opening day in St. Louis has always been special. And 5 On Your Side has been there for all of it.

And for 75 years , 5 On Your Side has been there for every moment.

After the long winter's wait, the Cardinals' return to town is met with appreciation for the past, anticipation for the future and more than anything, a love for baseball.

In St. Louis, there's no day on the calendar more sacred than opening day at Busch Stadium.

And every year new members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame make the trek back to St. Louis to share in that yearly tradition.

Donning their red jackets as they ride in on the warning track, Ozzie, Willie, Red and The Man have thrilled the crowd over the years.

Nothing exemplifies how much St. Louis loves its heroes more than the opening day parade of Hall of Famers.

Throughout the years, the Cardinals have shown they know how to celebrate their history as well as any team in baseball.

Today, you can take a drive about 2 1/2 hours west of St. Louis to Warm Springs Ranch and see the future Clydesdale stars when they're just babies.

The Clydesdales became a staple of opening day in the 1970s, prancing around the Busch Stadium warning track to that signature Budweiser song, "Here Comes the King."

You may see the Budweiser Clydesdales out around the country at various events on the sports calendar, but there's only one place they feel right at home.

Moments we cherish : Opening day memories

In the history of the Cardinals, it doesn't take much to find a special opening day memory.

The first opening day at Busch Stadium II saw home plate transplanted from Sportsman's Park via helicopter.

The first opening day at Busch Stadium III saw Albert Pujols make his first of many memories at that stadium with a blast, and pitcher Mark Mulder hit his first and only career home run.

From Ozzie flips in the 1980s, to Scott Cooper and Willie McGee's walk-offs in the '90s and Nolan Arenado's entrance to St. Louis in 2021, opening day is always good for a big moment.

In St. Louis, there's no season on the calendar more important than baseball season and no holiday more important than opening day.

We honor our heroes of the past, celebrate the traditions we hold dear and join in the excitement of this year's team.