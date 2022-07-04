x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Opening day at Busch Stadium through the years

The red jackets. The Clydesdales. The unforgettable moments. Opening day in St. Louis has always been special. And 5 On Your Side has been there for all of it.

Corey Miller

More Videos

Play Video

Close Video

Published: 8:57 AM CDT April 7, 2022
Updated: 9:11 AM CDT April 7, 2022

ST. LOUIS

In St. Louis, there's no day on the calendar more sacred than opening day at Busch Stadium.

After the long winter's wait, the Cardinals' return to town is met with appreciation for the past, anticipation for the future and more than anything, a love for baseball.

And for 75 years, 5 On Your Side has been there for every moment.

Honoring the past Hall of Fame parade

Throughout the years, the Cardinals have shown they know how to celebrate their history as well as any team in baseball.

Nothing exemplifies how much St. Louis loves its heroes more than the opening day parade of Hall of Famers.

Donning their red jackets as they ride in on the warning track, Ozzie, Willie, Red and The Man have thrilled the crowd over the years.

And every year new members of the Cardinals Hall of Fame make the trek back to St. Louis to share in that yearly tradition.

Credit: AP
FILE - From left, in this April 8, 2013, file photo, former St. Louis Cardinals Ozzie Smith, Lou Brock and Bob Gibson are shown before the start of a baseball game between the Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds, in St. Louis. Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock, a former base stealing champion, has had his left leg amputated below the knee due to an infection related to diabetes. The Cardinals and a longtime friend and business associate confirmed that the 76-year-old Brock had had the procedure done. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Here Comes the King Clydesdales steal the show

You may see the Budweiser Clydesdales out around the country at various events on the sports calendar, but there's only one place they feel right at home.

The Clydesdales became a staple of opening day in the 1970s, prancing around the Busch Stadium warning track to that signature Budweiser song, "Here Comes the King."

Today, you can take a drive about 2 1/2 hours west of St. Louis to Warm Springs Ranch and see the future Clydesdale stars when they're just babies.

Credit: AP
The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Moments we cherish Opening day memories

In the history of the Cardinals, it doesn't take much to find a special opening day memory.

The first opening day at Busch Stadium II saw home plate transplanted from Sportsman's Park via helicopter.

The first opening day at Busch Stadium III saw Albert Pujols make his first of many memories at that stadium with a blast, and pitcher Mark Mulder hit his first and only career home run.

From Ozzie flips in the 1980s, to Scott Cooper and Willie McGee's walk-offs in the '90s and Nolan Arenado's entrance to St. Louis in 2021, opening day is always good for a big moment.

In St. Louis, there's no season on the calendar more important than baseball season and no holiday more important than opening day.

We honor our heroes of the past, celebrate the traditions we hold dear and join in the excitement of this year's team.

There really is nothing quite like an opening day in baseball heaven.

Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

5 at 75 Anniversary celebration

We are continuing to remember the biggest moments in St. Louis history over the last 75 years as 5 On Your Side celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2022. Take a walk back in time with some of the biggest stories from each decade:

1940s: TV comes to St. Louis

1950s: Major moments captured on video

1960s: A decade of innovation

1970s: Fights, royalty and a big change

1980s: Lasting legacies and trailblazers

1990s: The stories that left a lasting impression

2000s: Making an impact for generations

2010s: Once-in-a-lifetime moments

Be sure to learn more about our banner show at locations throughout the Bi-state.

Find complete 5 On Your Side anniversary coverage, stories and videos at ksdk.com/75.

Related Articles