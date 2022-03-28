Remembering when Wayne Gretzky came to St. Louis

In 1996, the Blues set the hockey world on fire with a trade for "The Great One." It didn't end in a Stanley Cup, but Gretzky-mania left a mark on St. Louis.

Gretzky's time in St. Louis ends as quickly as it began

One of the biggest splashes in Blues history came in the final months of the 1995-1996 season. The team made a deal for one of the greatest athletes of all-time, and set off a frenzy in St. Louis.

It took 52 years for the St. Louis Blues to win a Stanley Cup. But that doesn't mean they weren't interesting along the way.

The trade : Blues make a blockbuster

It was Feb. 27, 1996. The Blues were 26-24-11.

To supplement their roster ahead of the playoffs, they looked to add the greatest player in hockey history, Wayne Gretzky from the Los Angeles Kings.

Gretzky was already a legend by 1996. He's the all-time leader in goals and assists in the history of the NHL, with many more mind-bending records as well.

The Blues got the deal done by sending a fifth round pick in 1996, a first round pick in 1997, Craig Johnson, Patrice Tardif and Roman Vopat to the Kings for "The Great One."

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano was there as the trade drama unfolded, and became official, as pictured in the photo below.

"I'm thrilled that this organization would step forward and want me to be a part of it," Gretzky told Cusumano once the trade was finalized.

Cusumano's journey took him to Vancouver next, for Gretzky's first game as a Blue.

Ahead of his debut, more than 2,000 people showed up at the practice rink in Vancouver.

"You'd think we got Wayne Gretzky or something," Blues forward Brett Hull said walking into practice as our cameras were rolling.