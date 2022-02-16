Nikki Glaser getting E! reality series about moving back to St. Louis

Comedian Nikki Glaser is a rising star in the comedy world. Now she's coming home again, and she's bringing a production crew.

ST. LOUIS — The next family you can keep up with on E! will be right here in St. Louis.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is a rising star in the comedy world, with a Netflix comedy special, a hosting gig on HBO and national tours. When the pandemic hit, though, she returned to St. Louis to live with her parents.

"And then suddenly snap," she said in an interview with 5 On Your Side in April of 2020, "and I am living at home in my childhood bedroom."

Now, the Kirkwood High School graduate is coming home again, and she's bringing a production crew.

"The hit comedian, podcast host and roastmaster is uprooting from her fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle to return to her hometown of St. Louis on E!'s new series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, during which she'll embark on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery," an announcement from E! said.

The announcement said she'll be leaning on her childhood friend Kerstin Robertson, her platonic roommate Andrew Collin and even her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy. She'll also have help from her mother Julie and father EJ, who is a bit of a performer himself.

"Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?" premieres Sunday, May 1, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes.