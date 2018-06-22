It's summer! Time to fire up those e-readers, hit the pool (or just your subway ride to work) and check out these amazing new books. These are our top picks for best summer books:

1. Bring Me Back by B.A. Paris - out on June 19

B.A. Paris is back with another twisted psychological thriller. In Bring Me Back, Finn and Layla are a young couple enjoying their vacation when Layla suddenly vanishes. Things are sure to get creepy when his new fiancee is Layla's sister.

2. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand - out June 19

A wedding turns sour when the maid-of-honor's body is discovered in the ocean. Featuring beloved characters from The Castaways, Beautiful Day, and A Summer Affair, The Perfect Couple proves that Elin Hilderbrand is the queen of the summer beach read.

3. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin - out June 26

“This thought-provoking novel follows two Nashville families as they struggle with the fallout from a horrible incident. Their wealthy community quickly becomes divided, with people eager to assign blame It's one of Giffin's most topical, gripping books yet.”

4. Jell-O Girls by Allie Rowbottom - out July 24

Ever thought about where Jell-O came from? Allie Rowbottom tells the story of the so-called "Jell-O curse" and the fate of her family since that deal. Jell-O Girls is a memoir that reads like fiction — it will completely fascinate you.

5. The Bucket List by Georgia Clark - out Aug 7

When 25-year-old Lacey Whitman finds out she has the "breast cancer" gene, she has some choices to make. So, before a possible preventative surgery, she and her friends create a "boob bucket list" — a list of things to do with her boobs before saying goodbye to them.

6. Exit West: A Novel by Mohsin Hamid - available

Exit West is a harrowing tale that reminds the reader there is no single 'refugee experience' or 'Muslim experience' or 'immigrant experience."

7. The World as It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House by Ben Rhodes - available

From one of Barack Obama’s most trusted aides comes a revelatory behind-the-scenes account of his presidency—and how idealism can confront harsh reality and still survive.

