12 Months of Giving: Support 'Kids Rock Cancer' by rocking local artist’s special styles

'12 Months of Giving' ties the talents of STL-based artists together with local nonprofits. The goal is to support in style!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS - The season of giving doesn’t have to expire with the start of a new year. Through ‘12 Months of Giving,’ STL-based artists are collaborating with local nonprofits to encourage the community to support in style.

As we welcome a fresh start to February Wednesday morning, Dana DiPiazza introduced the latest addition to the initiative.

‘Kids Rock Cancer’ is the local charity that inspired artist Alex Tsigolaroff’s latest launch.

Alex is known for his clothing design, specifically his hot-seller hats. He runs a website called ‘The Poser Company,’ which is where you can shop his latest styles.

Carlie Lawrence with By Jack's '12 Months of Giving' introduced the artist to a local nonprofit through Maryville University, ‘Kids Rock Cancer.’ Throughout the month of February 2023, Alex will display his custom design for the charity on various apparel and accessories to raise funds and awareness to the cause.

Ebonee Shaw, representative of ‘Kids Rock Cancer,’ joined Dana in studio Wednesday morning to share why the initiative is important for the community to take part in. The charity focuses on bringing both joy and healing to children coping with cancer through the power of music at St. Louis pediatric cancer centers.

The program is meant to provide the following:

A vehicle for self-expression

A sense of self-esteem and accomplishment

A distraction from the physical and emotional pain

A sense of joy and optimism

To learn more about ‘Kids Rock Cancer,’ click here. To donate to the cause, click here.

To share his creative process behind the scenes of this collaboration with KRC, Alex also joined Dana on Show Me St. Louis. He broke down the inspiration behind his unique, colorful design, saying it all stemmed from one of the most recognizable children’s cartoons of all time. It's meant to showcase a happy cartoon character sporting a similar outfit to what most children battling cancer must wear during a lengthier hospital stay.

It's the sweet, stylish streetwear spin that combines a fresh and cool feel that the youth can appreciate with apparel that most ages would be more than willing to wear.

You can purchase both long and short sleeve tshirts, hoodies, stickers, koozies and more online at ByJack.com/Giving or by clicking here.

Follow along with Alex Tsigolaroff’s journey on Instagram and shop his latest designs at ThePoserCompany.com.