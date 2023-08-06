17 year old inspires others to achieve their dreams, raises money for Cerebral palsy

Mary and Dusty learn the story behind Crippling Hot Sauce

Thursday morning, owner of Crippling Hot Sauce, Drew Davis joined Mary and Dusty in studio. The 17-year-old started Crippling Hot Sauce after his teacher gave him an 82% on his school project. Since then, he has grown his small business into local stores including Dierbergs. However, his business comes with a cause.

Cerebral palsy is a disease that affects about 764,000 people across the U.S. Davis explains despite the disability that he has been faced with, he is on a mission to show people that this is NOT something that will stop him from chasing his dreams.

He hopes that with Crippling Hot Sauce he can inspire people around the world that if you have a dream, you can achieve anything. Additionally, Drew shares with every bottle sold, they donate 5% of proceeds to cerebral palsy research.