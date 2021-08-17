18 North Central: Where Grown-Ups Come to Play

O'FALLON, Mo. — If you think it would be fun to experience a real-life Call of Duty game, this place might be for you.
Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson stopped by what might just be a dream come true for video game lovers.
18 North Central is ‘Where Grown-Ups Come to Play with Family and Friends’. Activities include axe throwing, tactical laser tag, demo ball, and more.
It’s located at 18 North Central Drive in O’Fallon, Missouri. For more information, call (636) 240-1800 or visit 18northcentral.com.