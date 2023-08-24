1st annual Evolution Festival is set to take place in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — With a true commitment to Saint Louis fans, Steve Schankman and Joe Litvag built a festival that is intended to not only celebrate the city and region, but also create positive economic and social impact. With an eye to highlight 'LOCAL', festival organizers carefully curated sponsorships, food & beverage and onsite vendor activations that give a nod to the people that make Saint Louis special. The festival footprint is designed to provide visibility, opportunity and a unique marketing platform to businesses and organizations that are partnering for this inaugural year.