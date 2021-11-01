20 Minutes to Fitness can help you get fit this new year

20 Minutes to Fitness will keep you safe and comfortable while you work out.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Working out might be one of your New Year’s resolutions but finding a way to safely do it during the pandemic can be a struggle. What if we told you there is a local company that can help you get fit in just 20 minutes, once a week? 20 Minutes to Fitness does just that.

After a free trial 9 nine years ago, one client says she was hooked. All the trainers are professional and know the client’s strengths and weaknesses. As the name suggests, you complete a workout in about 20 minutes on specially designed equipment. There is a slow and controlled pace for each movement.

They can work around everything from heart conditions to joint protection. 20 Minutes to Fitness can even help people with movement mobility as well. All of your workouts are stored in their system so that everyone is on the same page with your progress. They also do some body scanning to help you really figure out where you might want to lose some or gain some.

20 Minutes to Fitness has locations at 17107 Chesterfield Airport Road #170 in Chesterfield and at 130 St. Bemiston Suite 101 in Clayton. Learn more at 20minutestofitness.com.

