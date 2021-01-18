This fitness program only requires 20 minutes of working out each week

ST. LOUIS — Finding a way to work out and do it safely can be challenging during a pandemic.
There is a fitness program that helps strengthen muscles and bones in just 20 minutes each week. It’s called 20 Minutes to Fitness.
20 Minutes to Fitness has locations in Clayton and Chesterfield. The addresses are 130 S. Bemiston, Suite 101 in Clayton and 17107 Chesterfield Airport Road, #170 in Chesterfield.
For more information, visit 20minutestofitness.com.
THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.
SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.