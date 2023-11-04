Major Kjell Steinsland and Adam Menne, join us to talk about The Salvation Army’s 2023 Doing the Most Good Awards & Civic Dinner, April 27 at the St. Louis Hilton.

ST. LOUIS — The Salvations Army is hosting the 2023 Doing the Most Good Awards & Civic Dinner, April 27, at the Hilton St. Louis Frontenac.

The 2023 Doing the Most Good Awards & Civic Dinner will honor individuals and organizations who have made exceptional contributions to the community and are committed to supporting The Salvation Army's mission of serving others. The event will welcome the National Advisory Board members to St. Louis and have remarks from the National Commander of The Salvation Army, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder.

The awards will recognize outstanding achievements in four categories: Volunteer Service, Individual Support, Program Impact, and Community Partner.

Major Kjell Steinsland and Adam Menne, joined Mary in studio to share more.

"There are people doing amazing work in our community, and though we can’t recognize each and every single one, the Doing the Most Good Awards celebrates a number of people and organizations making special contributions to our community every day," Major Steinsland explains.

Adam Menne is being recognized at the event through the Volunteer Service Award.

"It’s a real honor to be presented with the Volunteer Services Award, but it’s an honor to serve our community. Helping others is what The Salvation Army does and it’s important to me personally to help others in our community, Menne said.

For further information or to purchase tickets, visit Tickets available at salarmy.us/DTMGA.

