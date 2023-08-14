The 2nd Annual WEPOWER weekend hoping to make the region a better and safer place for more Black and Latinx families

The 3-day event will feature food, music, shopping, yoga, free financial and business support services, and kid-friendly activities.

ST. LOUIS — The second annual WEPOWER Weekend, takes place August 18th-20th. Guests will learn about ways to get involved in making the region a better and safer place for more Black and Latinx families to live, work, and play.

WEPOWER Weekend, presented by Wells Fargo & Rio Vista Foundation, will feature food, music, shopping, yoga, free financial and business support services, and kid-friendly activities.

Monday morning, CEO of WEPOWER, Charli Cooksey, and CEO of DEMIBlue, joined Mary in the studio to share about the exciting events planned. DEMIBlue’s mission is to offer vitamin-rich nail polish products that do not include harsh and toxic chemicals. The local business is one of the twenty vendors expected to be at the event.

The weekend’s events will be held at MOBOT & Hyde Park. Learn more by visiting www.wepowerstl.org.