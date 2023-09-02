30th annual Purina Pet Parade

ST. LOUIS — At the world’s largest costumed pet parade, Purina combine all the fun of Mardi Gras with all the awws that the most adorable parade participants deserve.
It is free to watch and easy to head straight to the Taste of Soulard or Wiener Dog Derby after the parade wraps up.
If you have a precious pet who belongs in the parade, register your furry friend beforehand online or on the day of the event at 12th and Allen so you both can strut your stuff in style. The best dressed pets will be selected as members of the Court of the Mystical Krewe of Barkus and will be invited to the Coronation Pageant at Soulard Market Park where the King and Queen of Barkus will be crowned.
All proceeds from the Purina Pet Parade will benefit Open Door Animal Sanctuary.
