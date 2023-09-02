30th annual Purina Pet Parade

If you have a precious pet who belongs in the parade, register your furry friend beforehand online or on the day of the event at 12th and Allen so you both can strut your stuff in style. The best dressed pets will be selected as members of the Court of the Mystical Krewe of Barkus and will be invited to the Coronation Pageant at Soulard Market Park where the King and Queen of Barkus will be crowned.