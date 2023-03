Enjoy hits from Murphy Lee & The St. Lunatics for their FIRST show in over 10 years.

Murphy Lee & The St. Lunatics are taking the Bally Sports Live! main stage on Tuesday, March 14th for their FIRST show in over 10 years.

You can enjoy your favorite hits & special performances by guest artists including the Dirty Muggs, Shorty, Fresco Kane, Doughboy Tyke, Saint Jack, Buddy Luv, Keem, Zeus Rebel, Johnny Wayne, Gusto, MBZ Live, The Entire 314, & more!

Don't forget to add-on After Party tickets in Crown Room - special guest to be announced!