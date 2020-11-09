Local sneaker store helps build community

For Daryl Jones, owner of 39 Castles, it’s always been about more than sneakers.

ST. LOUIS — A local sneaker store combines art, style and of course, sneakers! The owner of 39 Castles does way more than sell sneakers – he helps build community.

When it comes to sneakers, Daryl Jones walks the walk and talks the talk. He started out as a collector and now owns a store that sells new, used and consigned sneakers.

All you need is one conversation with Jones, and you’ll realized sneakers mean more to him than what you put on your feet.

“Sneakers are such a simple and complicated thing – a unifying piece of culture. And if treated right and used correctly, they can unify so many different walks of life,” said Jones.

39 Castles is on Pine Street in downtown St. Louis. The name has nothing to do with sneakers but everything to do with where he grew up – at the intersection of 39th Street and Castleman in the Shaw neighborhood.

“I want this store to be the intersection of everything that makes St. Louis great and everything that makes sneaker culture great – art, style, community and sneakers. So, that’s why it’s four different things because with an intersection, there’s four different points there.”

He wants 39 Castles to be a community connector – his way of making sneakers more accessible. It’s a sneaker shop for all walks of life. That’s why prices start at just $10 and go all the way up to what sneaker dreams are made of, like hip-hop artist Travis Scott’s shoe collaboration with Nike. He’s even had celebrities pop in.

For Daryl Jones, it’s always been about more than sneakers. He believes one pair can hold so much more power than people may think. He also believes they should be a tool to get kids interested in things like science, technology, engineering and math careers.

39 Castles

Address: 1115 Pine Street in St. Louis

Hours: Monday & Tuesday - By Appointment Only

Wednesday/Thursday/Friday – 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday – 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

More information: 314-241-5404

