3rd Annual Give Black Ball on Black Friday

ST. LOUIS — If you’re looking for something to do this Black Friday outside of the regular shopping traditions, Malik Wilson may have found just the event for you.

Reggie's Son presents the 3rd Annual Give Black Ball that takes place on November 25, 2022, and is a celebration and fundraiser for African American excellence, arts, education, and culture in the community.

This year portions of the proceeds will benefit Ride's & School Supplies.