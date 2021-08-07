3rd Annual “Kick off the Sickness” fundraising kickball tournament to take place August 7

The kickball tournament raises money for rare disease research.

ST. LOUIS — The 3rd Annual Kick off the Sickness fundraising kickball tournament is August 7, 2021.

Claire Woepke, 13, is organizing the tournament with her 16-year-old brother being the inspiration a he continues to deal with multiple rare diseases.

The tournament will take place at Assumption Catholic Church, which is located at 4709 Mattis Road in St. Louis.

The registration fee is $300 for a 10-person team, ages 16 and older. Registration ends this Sunday, July 18.