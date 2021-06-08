3rd Annual Rides N School Supplies Charity Car & Bike Show this Saturday

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson learned about an awesome opportunity for all students to start the year off right.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The first day of school is just a few weeks away and having school supplies is key.

The Rides N School Supplies event unites St. Louis' finest car and bike enthusiasts to provide youth with the motivation and resources to thrive.

The Rides N School Supplies Charity Car & Bike Show will hold its 3rd annual event on Saturday, August 7 at O'Fallon Park YMCA, which is located at 4343 W Florissant Avenue in St. Louis. The event goes from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Rides N School Supplies Charity Car & Bike Show will hold its 3rd annual event on Saturday, August 7 at O’Fallon Park YMCA, which is located at 4343 W Florissant Avenue in St. Louis. The event goes from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.