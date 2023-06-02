4 Hands Brewing Co. and Lucia’s Introduce 3 New Frozen Pizzas

ST. LOUIS — Lucia’s (aka Mama Lucia’s) and 4 Hands Brewing announced the expansion of its successful St. Louis Style Frozen Pizza line with the introduction of an Indian inspired chicken tikka masala pizza with CWE favorite India’s Rasoi, a Greek inspired Gyro pizza with Maplewood’s iconic Michael’s Bar & Grill, and a cheeseburger inspired pizza with Mike Johnson’s Hi Pointe Drive In.