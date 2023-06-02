4 Hands Brewing Co. and Lucia’s Introduce 3 New Frozen Pizzas

ST. LOUIS — Lucia’s (aka Mama Lucia’s) and 4 Hands Brewing announced the expansion of its successful St. Louis Style Frozen Pizza line with the introduction of an Indian inspired chicken tikka masala pizza with CWE favorite India’s Rasoi, a Greek inspired Gyro pizza with Maplewood’s iconic Michael’s Bar & Grill, and a cheeseburger inspired pizza with Mike Johnson’s Hi Pointe Drive In.
This follows the successful 2019 introduction of St. Louis inspired pizza flavors including:
Sugarfire BBQ Chicken Pizza: BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, cheddar cheese
Mega Meat Pizza: Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, St. Louis-style cheese
Mission Taco Joint Mexican Pizza: Chorizo, sausage, peppers, onions, jalapeno, St. Louis-style cheese
Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets Chicken Pizza: Chicken, seasoning and sauce, bacon, jalapeno, Monterey jack cheese
Lion's Choice French Fry crust, Horseradish sauce, green peppers, Swiss and Provolone cheeses.
The new frozen pizzas are available at all Schnuck’s and Dierberg’s Markets.