x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Show Me St. Louis

4 Hands Brewing Co. and Lucia’s Introduce 3 New Frozen Pizzas

The new frozen pizzas are available at all Schnuck’s and Dierberg’s Markets.

More Videos

ST. LOUIS — Lucia’s (aka Mama Lucia’s) and 4 Hands Brewing announced the expansion of its successful St. Louis Style Frozen Pizza line with the introduction of an Indian inspired chicken tikka masala pizza with CWE favorite India’s Rasoi, a Greek inspired Gyro pizza with Maplewood’s iconic Michael’s Bar & Grill, and a cheeseburger inspired pizza with Mike Johnson’s Hi Pointe Drive In.  

This follows the successful 2019 introduction of St. Louis inspired pizza flavors including: 

  • Sugarfire BBQ Chicken Pizza: BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, cheddar cheese

  • Mega Meat Pizza: Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, St. Louis-style cheese

  • Mission Taco Joint Mexican Pizza: Chorizo, sausage, peppers, onions, jalapeno, St. Louis-style cheese

  • Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets Chicken Pizza: Chicken, seasoning and sauce, bacon, jalapeno, Monterey jack cheese

  • Lion's Choice French Fry crust, Horseradish sauce, green peppers, Swiss and Provolone cheeses.

The new frozen pizzas are available at all Schnuck’s and Dierberg’s Markets.



Before You Leave, Check This Out